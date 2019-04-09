Have your say

A body has been discovered in Rotherham close to where a missing woman was last seen over Christmas.

Police officers cordoned off an area of land behind behind a hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, yesterday following the discovery of the body at around 1.50pm.

Alena Grlakova was last seen in the Parkgate area over Christmas

The body was found close to where Alena Grlakova, aged 38, was last seen on Boxing Day last year.

Alena was last seen leaving the Travellers public house on Rawmarsh Hill and the team investigating her disappearance followed up a number of other possible sightings, including one of her

near to the Fitzwilliam Arms on Taylors Lane later that evening.

Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.

The area where the body was found remains sealed off this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said specialist officers are expected to remain in the area for a number of days as officers work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police, said: “At around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon, officers located the body of a woman in the Parkgate area.

“The discovery was made on land behind a hotel on Taylors Lane, close to School Lane.

“Specialist officers are expected to remain in the area over the coming days as enquiries continue.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and therefore we are unable to confirm the identity of the deceased at this time. “