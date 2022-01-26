Police have found suspected cannabis plants in a disused church in Killamarsh on Monday night

Derbyshire police said they were called to High Street in Killamarsh, where Chapel on the Hill is believed to be located, following reports of a burglary at just around 11.30pm on January 24.

Damage had been caused to the doors of the property, which was a disused church, and suspected cannabis plants were found following a search.

Officers will be in the area for some time as investigation into the incident is still underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police are now appealing for witnesses to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who may have information can contact Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook via a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, a direct message on their Twitter page @DerPolContact or their website, www.www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs