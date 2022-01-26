Police discover suspected cannabis plants in disused church in Killamarsh near Sheffield
Police have discovered suspected cannabis plants in an abandoned church near Sheffield on late Monday night following reports of a disturbance.
Derbyshire police said they were called to High Street in Killamarsh, where Chapel on the Hill is believed to be located, following reports of a burglary at just around 11.30pm on January 24.
Damage had been caused to the doors of the property, which was a disused church, and suspected cannabis plants were found following a search.
Officers will be in the area for some time as investigation into the incident is still underway.
The police are now appealing for witnesses to help them with their enquiries.
Anyone who may have information can contact Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook via a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, a direct message on their Twitter page @DerPolContact or their website, www.www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Alternatively, people can also call them on 101 or anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.