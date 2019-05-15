Police discover cannabis farm during raid on Rotherham house

Police have discovered a small cannabis farm during a raid on a Rotherham house.

By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 19:40
The cannabis farm in Rotherham

Officers from the Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing team were assisted by members of Rotherham council to execute a warrant at a property in Thrybergh today.

Posting on Facebook they said: This production of cannabis has been cut short #OpAlligator. This has been done because of the community telling us their concerns about the address.”