Police discover cannabis farm during raid on Rotherham house
Police have discovered a small cannabis farm during a raid on a Rotherham house.
By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 19:40
Officers from the Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing team were assisted by members of Rotherham council to execute a warrant at a property in Thrybergh today.
Posting on Facebook they said: This production of cannabis has been cut short #OpAlligator. This has been done because of the community telling us their concerns about the address.”