Police dealing with ‘incident’ at South Yorkshire business park
Police say they are dealing with an incident at South Yorkshire business park.
By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 19:14
Officers said they were currently in the early stages of dealing with the incident which has taken place at Corton Wood business park near Barnsley.
This incident is believed to be a problem with some equipment at the site.
Police said they were working with the fire and rescue service but the fire control room said none of their appliances were currently at the site.
More to follow.