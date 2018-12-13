Police crackdown on criminals using Barnsley’s roads

Two men were arrested and a total of 14 vehicles were seized as part of a crackdown on criminals travelling on the roads in Barnsley.

A total of 55 vehicles were stopped and inspected on Tuesday as part of Operation Voyager – a multi-agency crime crackdown.

Officers seized four vehicles with no insurance and 10 for traffic offences and two men – aged 30 and 38, both from Barnsley – were arrested.

The operation was carried by South Yorkshire Police with partner agencies including VOSA, HMRC, BMBC, Immigration, Department of Working Pensions and Barnsley Warrants Officers.

Acting Sgt Darrell Needham said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the operation and are committed to working with our partners to disrupt and deny criminals who are using the road network”.