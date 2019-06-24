Police cordon remains in place after discovery of unconscious man in Sheffield city centre
A police cordon remains in place today in Sheffield city centre following the discovery of an unconscious man outside a shop.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 08:41
Officers have guarded the cordon outside Poundland on the corner of Castle Square and Arundel Gate since just after 10pm yesterday, following the discovery of an unconscious man on the ground outside the shop.
An investigation is under way to establish what happened to the man.
More to follow.