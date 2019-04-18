A Sheffield street has been cordoned off this morning amid reports of a shooting.

Part of Addy Street in Upperthorpe is taped off and under police guard, with concerned residents claiming there was a shooting overnight.

A police cordon is in place in Upperthorpe this morning amid reports of a shooting (Pic: Lee Peace)

The large police cordon centres around a number of flats and surrounding open land, with a number of police officers and vehicles at the scene this morning as officers piece together exactly what happened and seek to recover evidence.

Taylor Hakes, posting on Facebook last night, said what she thought was a ‘gunshot’, then the sound of ‘people screaming’ and ‘loads of sirens’.

Other concerned residents said police officers flooded the city suburb in the aftermath of the incident.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Last month, two guns were found of Westmoreland Street, Upperthorpe, by police officers who raided homes and searched areas of open land across the city looking for hidden or discarded weapons as part of a nationwide knife crime operation.

The guns were located close to where 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie was shot dead on Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, in February 2017.

He was gunned down at point blank range as he pulled up outside a house where he was due to attend his sister’s engagement party.

Three men were convicted of his murder on a joint enterprise basis and were jailed for a combined total of 90 years.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Mr Al-Essaie had been a Class A drug dealer.

