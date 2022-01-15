Police cordon off area of Holme Lane, Hillsborough after incident
A road in a Sheffield suburb was sealed off this evening following a police incident.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 8:54 pm
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 8:55 pm
An area close to the Sports Shack bar and a takeaway on Holme lane in Hillsborough was cordoned off by officers this evening around 7 pm after an incident.
One witness who was nearby to the scene reported seeing part of the pavement closed off and three police cars in attendance.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown, but we will bring you more information when we have it.