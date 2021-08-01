Police cordon in place outside Sheffield flats for second day running
A police cordon is in place outside a flats complex in Sheffield for the second day running.
Park Hill residents said police tape appeared outside the complex yesterday and the cordon was under police guard for some time, before it was lifted.
It is then claimed that a second cordon appeared in the same place today.
It is understood that a man was found unconscious at around 5am and he was taken to hospital.
Forensic collisions investigations units are at the scene.
More to follow.