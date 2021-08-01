Park Hill residents said police tape appeared outside the complex yesterday and the cordon was under police guard for some time, before it was lifted.

It is then claimed that a second cordon appeared in the same place today.

It is understood that a man was found unconscious at around 5am and he was taken to hospital.

A crime scene is in place outside the Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield this morning

Forensic collisions investigations units are at the scene.

More to follow.

Police activity at Park Hill flats