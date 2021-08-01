Police cordon in place outside Sheffield flats for second day running

A police cordon is in place outside a flats complex in Sheffield for the second day running.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 1:44 pm

Park Hill residents said police tape appeared outside the complex yesterday and the cordon was under police guard for some time, before it was lifted.

It is then claimed that a second cordon appeared in the same place today.

It is understood that a man was found unconscious at around 5am and he was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A crime scene is in place outside the Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield this morning

Forensic collisions investigations units are at the scene.

More to follow.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield detectives working on FIVE murder investigations in city

LATEST: What detectives investigating latest murder in Sheffield urgently want to know

Police activity at Park Hill flats

CRIME: Police reveal how Sheffield murder victim Anthony Sumner died

A crime scene is cordoned off outside Park Hill flats today