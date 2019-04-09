Police cordon in place near supermarket in Sheffield city centre

A police cordon is in place outside a supermarket in the city centre close to Sheffield Hallam University.

The cordon is in place outside the Sainsbury’s Local store on Arundel Gate, with pedestrians unable to use the stairway leading to St Paul’s Place.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet released further details

READ MORE: Driver who ‘smashed into car carrying young girl’ arrested after trying to escape police in Sheffield

The lane nearest to the supermarket is closed to traffic.

However, traffic is moving freely with workmen diverting motorists via the lane nearest to the University.

READ MORE: Pizza delivery driver has motorbike stolen at gunpoint in Rotherham

The stairway is also cordoned off

The Star have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details and are awaiting a response.