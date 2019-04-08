Have your say

A police cordon is in place in a Rotherham village this morning, amid reports that a man was attacked with a machete as his car was stolen.

A large police cordon is in place in the East Gate Road and East Bawtry Road area of Whiston.

Police tape has been erected and officers are guarding the cordon.

In a Facebook post, one man claims his friend was attacked with a machete and his car was stolen.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.