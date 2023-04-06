Police continue investigating suspected Sheffield murder after boy is arrested following woman's death

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate a suspected murder after a 12-year-old boy has been arrested following the death of a woman aged in her 60s.

Officers who were called out at 7.10pm, on Wednesday, April 5, to the Greenhill area, of Sheffield, following reports of a collision found a woman aged in her 60s with serious injuries before she later died at the scene.

The force stated that a 12-year-old boy was later found and he was arrested under suspicion of committing murder and possessing a bladed article.

Residents reported that there had been an incident on Hemper Lane, at the junction with Reney Drive, and Hemper Lane was also reportedly closed until the early hours of Thursday morning, April 6, and a property on this road had remained under police guard.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possessing a bladed article following the death of a woman aged in her 60s who was injured in a collision in Greenhill, Sheffield. Picture: Alastair Ulke.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Flowers have been placed on Hemper Lane, apparently in honour of the deceased, and a police officer had been manning a small cordon outside a house on the same road.

Tributes laid at the scene appeared to be in honour of a woman and one card to loved ones read: “I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful soul.”

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of a police cordon on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield. Picture: Alastair Ulke.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened."

Some residents on Hemper Lane indicated that they were only alerted that something was wrong when police had arrived at the scene.

