Police who launched a search for a missing man who disappeared after it is believed he had just set off for work have confirmed he has been found safe and well.

South Yorkshire Police stated that the man – who had been referred to only as ‘Liam’ – was last seen around 7am, on Tuesday, January 31, in Athersley, Barnsley, when it was believed he had left for work but had never turned up.

However, Liam, pictured, who had been driving a black Peugeot 208 GTI and is known to visit parts of Derbyshire’s Peak District and other similar outdoor locations was reported by police on Wednesday, February 1, to have been found safe and well.

Police who had issued an appeal to trace Liam with a request for his whereabouts or any information that may have helped to find him have thanked those who had expressed concerns for his safety.