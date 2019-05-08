Have your say

A police search is under way for a missing Doncaster man, with officers said to be ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Aaron Ashton, aged 28, was last seen at in Bentley at 8pm yesterday.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

He is slim, 5ft 9ins tall and has short, brown hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a wearing grey hoodie and boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 777 of May 7.