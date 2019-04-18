Have your say

A road near Sheffield Wednesday’s ground was closed by the police over concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge.

Officers were alerted to a man on the bridge over Herries Road at around 7pm last night.

They blocked the road in both directions along with nearby Wordsworth Avenue while officers talked to the man.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The man left the area of his own accord and the roads reopened after around 40 minutes.”

