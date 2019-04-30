Have your say

Police officers closed the Sheffield Parkway earlier this morning over concerns for the welfare of a ‘vulnerable male’.

They made the decision to close the major road in the early hours.

It has since re-opened and the man officers were concerned about is receiving medical treatment.

In a statement posted on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused for the Sheffield Parkway closure during the night.

“We never take this decision lightly but needed to do this due to concerns for a vulnerable male who thankfully is now in the hands of medical professionals.”

