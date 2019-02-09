Police chief’s insight into how they found missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova

Police being able to find Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova who was missing for 50 days showed the importance of everyone working together – the officer who led the investigation has said.
Supt Paul McCurry held a press conference to thank the public and media for their help during the search for the Sheffield College student.
READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United fans planning tribute to Owls supporter who died in Barcelona
The 16-year-old was found at an address in the city at 2.30pm on Wednesday, having been missing since December 19.
Supt McCurry said: “This demonstrates the impact we can have in working together to protect our communities and every person within them.
“Pamela was found as a direct result of the public getting involved in this investigation and I will be forever grateful for the public's support in helping us find Pamela.”
READ MORE: Calls for permit parking scheme near Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium after £25 million plan announced for site of fans’ car park
Pamela was missing for seven weeks after last being seen at iceSheffield on December 19.
he Darnall 16-year-old was the subject of a huge missing persons investigation, involving dozens of officers and multiple appeals to the Roma community in Sheffield and Slovakia.
READ MORE: Man exposed himself just yards away from Sheffield school
Supt McCurry said Pamela's family were ‘absolutely delighted’ that she had been found.