Police chase in South Yorkshire ends with car flipping twice before landing in field

There was a dramatic end to a police chase through South Yorkshire when a car flipped twice through the air before landing in a field.

Officers set off in pursuit of the black Ford Fiesta during the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, March 31, and the chase didn’t last long before the car being chased crashed to a halt.

The car crashed into a field in Rotherham following a police chase

Remarkably, police revealed the occupants escaped with only minor injuries following the crash, which happened at about 5am.

South Yorkshire Police said four people had been detained, including the driver, whose attempt to flee the scene was quickly ended by a police dog.

Officers said those detained were suspected to have links to burglaries in Derbyshire.