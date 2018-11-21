Police car involved in crash at Sheffield junction where drivers claim they are ‘dicing with death’

Police have confirmed one of its vehicles was involved in a crash on a Sheffield road, which prompted calls for increased safety measures.

A Volkswagen Golf Plus was in collision with a South Yorkshire Police vehicle on Prince of Wales Road at the junction with Mather Road at around 12.05pm on Monday.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Susan Murphy.

South Yorkshire Police said no-one was seriously injured in the crash.

Concerned motorist Susan Murphy said drivers were ‘dicing with death’ at the junction as it was the only onto and off the Littledale estate.

Ms Murphy said: “I have been living on the estate for about four years and it’s shocking as you are trying to get out because you have to go across two lanes of traffic – you are dicing with death.

“There has been three or four serious accidents since I’ve lived here and other people who live on the estate have said there were more before then.”

Ms Murphy said a petiton had been launched, caling for traffic lights to be installed at the junction or for the pedestrian crossing to be moved.

She added: “It's either going to take somebody to get killed or seriously hurt for them to do something. It is the only way in and out of the estate and it’s a big estate.”

In a statement, Sheffield Council confirmed it has received requests for traffic lights to be installed and to move the pedestrian crossing to the south of Mather Road.

It added: “These requests are already on the city-wide list of requests for transport improvements.

“Road safety engineering schemes reduce the number and severity of accidents, reduce the fear of accidents, encourage sustainable modes of travel and contribute towards the creation of a more pleasant, cohesive environment.

“The current approach is to implement road safety engineering schemes at sites with the highest injury collision rates in the city.”