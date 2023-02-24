A driver in Sheffield who removed his licence plates was snapped by police as he gave ‘the finger’ to a roadside camera van.

The man’s was driving his Transit van on the A6102 Langsett Road South in Oughtibridge in May 2022 when it passed by the parked-up police vehicle. The driver was not speeding and, perhaps thinking they were in the clear, he and his passenger saw fit to throw their fingers up at officers as they passed.

Unfortunately, the cop van was there for more than speeders. Officers spotted the Transit van was missing its licence plates and took its photo anyway – incidentally capturing the driver and his passenger giving ‘the finger’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was prosecuted and handed a £1,000 fine with six points added to their licence.

A van driver and his passenger were snapped on a Sheffield road giving 'the finger' to a police van. Unfortunately, they had removed their license plates and were snapped even though they weren't speeding.

Head of safety cameras and ticket processing Scott Dernie said: “The Safety Camera Partnership works very closely with roads policing officers and will take action against those whose driving standards fall below what is expected of a competent driver.

“This is one example of how we can utilise video evidence and imagery captured to bring those who pose a risk to innocent road users before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this case, the driver believed he could evade police action, but he was wrong.

“In court, he insisted that he didn’t reside at the address in which the papers were served, even though the offending van was parked on the driveway when an officer hand delivered the notices of intended prosecution.