Police called to ‘stabbing’ in Sheffield suburb
Police were called to a reported knifepoint robbery in a Sheffield suburb.
The incident took place at around 5.30am on Thursday on South View Road in Sharrow.
Police were called to the scene by a witness but when they arrived no victim could be found, only blood and a knife.
A cordon was put in place while crime scene investigators completed their work but has since been taken down.
Sharrow councillor Jim Steinke reassured people living in the area that ‘everything was in hand’.
He said: “I am aware that people often say there’s a lot of crime in the area but crime rates are actually quite low compared to other areas of the city.
“It’s a bit strange that we haven’t found the victim but I think everything is in hand.”
A police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5:33am on Thursday, September 5 from a witness to an alleged robbery of a man on South View Road in Sheffield.
“Officers attended the scene and located blood and a weapon but no victim has come forward to identify themselves.
“Enquires are on-going, if you have any information that can help officers please call 101 quoting incident number 110 of 5 September.”