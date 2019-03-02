Police called to Sheffield city centre office amid reports of ‘drive-by shooting’

Police dealt with an incident at a Sheffield city centre office building, following reports of a ‘drive-by shooting’.

A number of police cars were called to the Capita building, just of Derek Dooley Way as of 5.30pm on Saturday.

The scene at the Capita building, just off Derek Dooley Way.

One eyewitness said the ground-floor windows of the building were smashed and offensive language had been sprayed onto the windows.

She said several armed response vehicles were at the scene and she thought the windows had been shot at.

But South Yorkshire Police said said the incident was being treated as criminal damage and no firearms were involved.

The force also said no armed officers attended the scene.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.