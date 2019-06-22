Police called to Boris Johnson's home after reports of 'loud' domestic argument
Police were called to the home of Boris Johnson and his partner after a neighbour reported a ‘loud argument’ which involved screaming, banging and shouting.
The Guardian reported that officers were called to the London home of the Conservative leadership contender and his partner Carrie Symonds in the early hours of Friday after a neighbour called police.
The newspaper said Ms Symonds was heard telling the would be Prime Minister to "get off me" and "get out of my flat".
The Metropolitan Police has said it "spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well".
In a statement, it said "there was no cause for police action". A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: "No comment".
The Guardian reported that a neighbour had told the newspaper they heard a woman screaming followed by "slamming and banging".
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "At 00:24 on Friday 21 June, police responded to a call from a local resident in the SE5 area of Camberwell.
"The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.
"Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."
Mr Johnson is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Theresa May as Conservative leader and the UK's next prime minister.
The former foreign secretary and Mayor of London is in a run-off with Jeremy Hunt, with Tory party members to vote over the next month.