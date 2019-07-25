Police called out to 'concern for safety' on Sheffield bridge
Police have been called out to a ‘concern for safety’ on a Sheffield bridge.
By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 21:58
Officers were called to Park Square roundabout at around 8pm this evening, after they were alerted to the presence of a man on one of the bridges above.
Trams were stopped and the roundabout was reduced to one lane for a time, but both were running again a short time later.
A man was later seen being escorted to a police car and driven away.
A police spokesperson later said the incident was in relation to a ‘concern for safety’.