Published 19th Jun 2025, 17:04 BST
Police were called to the scene after reports of a street fight breaking out on a Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police sent officers to the scene on Wednesday afternoon, with locals describing a violent argument on Dryden Road, near Southey Green, Sheffield, at around 4pm.

Police confirmed they had been to the scene, and were investigating the incident.

They told The Star: “We were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (18 June) following reports of a fight in Dryden Road, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and spoke to two men who claimed they were involved in an altercation with another man who had left prior to our officers' arrival.

“No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing.”

