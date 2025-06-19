Dryden Road Sheffield: Police called out after reports of street fight
South Yorkshire Police sent officers to the scene on Wednesday afternoon, with locals describing a violent argument on Dryden Road, near Southey Green, Sheffield, at around 4pm.
Police confirmed they had been to the scene, and were investigating the incident.
They told The Star: “We were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (18 June) following reports of a fight in Dryden Road, Sheffield.
“Officers attended and spoke to two men who claimed they were involved in an altercation with another man who had left prior to our officers' arrival.
“No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing.”
🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up 👇