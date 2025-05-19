Police called out after attack reported on moving car on Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor, Sheffield

Police were called out after a car was attacked as it was driven along the road to a local beauty spot on the outskirts of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called out on Saturday evening after a car was damaged as it made its way along Redmires Road, which runs from Redmires reservoir up to Hallam Head, and is one of the highest points in Sheffield.

It ends at the path up to Stannage Pole - a popular beauty spot for walkers.

Police have not given details of how the car was attacked, but say there was no evidence of a gun being used in incident.

SYP confirmed that officers were alerted to the incident which happened just before 6.30pm. No one was injured.

Police told The Star: “On Saturday (May 17) at 6.29pm, we received reports of criminal damage to a vehicle on Redmires Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a red Volkswagen Passat was damaged while travelling along Redmires Road.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information should police online or via 101, quoting incident number 753 of May 17, 2025.

