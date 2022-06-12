Police called in over drunken Sheffield fancy dress students 'inappropriate' behaviour

British Transport Police have revealed they were called to the station to deal with the incident last night.

A spokesman said: “Tonight has been a busy shift for Sheffield BTP - a concerned passenger utilised the #Text61016 service to notify us of a group of drunken fancy-dress students behaving inappropriately who will be spoken to."

It is not clear if the incident took place on a train or inside the station building or how many students were involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called in to Sheffield station over drunken fancy dress students.

Police said that a man was also in custody for an incident in Ecclesfield but did not release details of the incident.

Anyone wanting to report incidents on the railways can contact police on 101, or alternatively text details to 61016 for British Transport Police officers to investigate.