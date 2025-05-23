Jaunty Way vandals: Police called as gang of youths attack flats on Sheffield estate
South Yorkshire Police were called after the incident, which happened on Wednesday night, with local residents suggesting windows were smashed.
Police told The Star: “At 8.09pm on Wednesday (May 21), we were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at Jaunty Way, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a group of youths caused damage to part of a property at this location.”
Police have asked for anyone with information on the incident to get in touch with them.
They added: “Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 827 of 21 May.”