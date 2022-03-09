The Home Secretary has set out in a statement the recommendations for Part Two of the Police and Crime Commissioner Review.

Part One took place last year and focused on making it easier for the public to hold their PCC to account.

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commisioner, Alan Billings

Part Two will look at strengthening PCC involvement in the ‘crime’ part of their portfolio to increase their role in reducing crime and re-offending by having a central role in Local Criminal Justice Boards and having more access to data which will help PCCs to see how well their police force operates within the wider criminal justice landscape.

Responding to the announcement by the Home Secretary, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings, said: “I welcome the review which will strengthen my role as a Police and Crime Commissioner within the wider criminal justice system .

“In South Yorkshire I already chair the local Criminal Justice Board. This brings together the police, the Probation Service, the courts, the prisons, the Crown Prosecution Service, the youth offending teams, and others. The new powers and responsibilities will allow me to play a more decisive part in improving the experiences of victims and witnesses through the criminal justice system.