An appeal has been launched to find a Sheffield woman missing for more than a week.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:09 pm
Dawn Rowding, 49, was last seen in the Firth Park area of Sheffield on 5 October. She has not been seen since.
She is of medium build, around 5’4” tall with long brown hair.
She is known to frequent the Wincobank and Shiregreen areas of Sheffield.
If you think you may have seen her or if you know where she might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 938 of 5 October 2019.