Police in bid to to find Sheffield woman missing for more than a week

An appeal has been launched to find a Sheffield woman missing for more than a week.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:09 pm

Dawn Rowding, 49, was last seen in the Firth Park area of Sheffield on 5 October. She has not been seen since.

Read More

Read More
Power cut blows traffic lights at major Sheffield city centre road junction

She is of medium build, around 5’4” tall with long brown hair.

Dawn Rowding has been missing from Firth Park since last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

She is known to frequent the Wincobank and Shiregreen areas of Sheffield.

If you think you may have seen her or if you know where she might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 938 of 5 October 2019.