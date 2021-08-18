Police becoming increasingly concerned over missing South Yorkshire teenager
South Yorkshire Police say said officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” over a teenage boy who went on Friday, August 13.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 4:15 pm
Maurice, age 15, was last seen at about 2.50am at his home address in the Carlton area of Barnsley.
He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black waterproof coat, black jogging bottoms and light coloured trainers.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to speak to anybody who may have seen him.
If you think you have you seen him, know where he might be or have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 97 of August 13.