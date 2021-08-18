Maurice, age 15, was last seen at about 2.50am at his home address in the Carlton area of Barnsley.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black waterproof coat, black jogging bottoms and light coloured trainers.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to speak to anybody who may have seen him.

South Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Maurice, who went missing from his home in Barnsley on Friday, August 13.