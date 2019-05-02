Have your say

A car has been banned from the roads after it was spotted being driven in Rotherham with a shattered windscreen.

South Yorkshire Police stopped the Vauxhall Vectra in Far Lane, East Dene, at 4am yesterday.

A car was banned from the roads after it was found in this condition in Rotherham

A woman driving the car was reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit said: “Maybe taking her mates for a drive at 4am wasn't the best idea.’