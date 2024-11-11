Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday: Police arrest three men over suspected offences during derby

Police have issued an update following a lively Sheffield derby yesterday (November 10).

Tens of thousands of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters descended on Bramall Lane yesterday to watch the highly anticipated derby.

A high volume of police officers were on watch outside the stadium as expected.

In the few minutes just before kick-off at 12.30pm, around 50 officers were stood in a line along Bramall Lane keeping watch on fans.

Police horses and flare near Bramall Lane yesterday (November 10)Police horses and flare near Bramall Lane yesterday (November 10)
Police horses and flare near Bramall Lane yesterday (November 10) | Chloe Aslett

Earlier, police battled to keep Owls and Blades supporters apart, as crowds became dense outside the stadium and some objects were thrown.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that three men were arrested on suspicion of public order offences during the fixture.

A spokesperson for the force added: “We are also working with Sheffield Wednesday FC to investigate an image circulated online, during the Sheffield derby.”

