Police appeal for witnesses as investigation into shooting near Sheffield continues

Police on Norwood Crescent in Killamarsh.

Officers were called to a house on Norwood Crescent, in Killamarsh, after a shot was fired into the property shortly before 10pm on Saturday, November 9.

The incident left a man with a leg injury.

Police are keen to speak to witnesses and are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the street to come forward.

They also want to speak to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time of the incident who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DI Justin Redman of Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1322 of November 9 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.