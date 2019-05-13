Police appeal to trace owners of suspected stolen bikes in Sheffield

Police are appealing to try and trace the owners of two bikes which they believe may have been stolen in Sheffield.

The Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team are looking to identify the owners of the two bikes which were recently recovered from the Southey Hill area.

Anyone with information should contact police

Officers believe they may have recently been stolen.

Are they yours? Do you know who they belong to? Do you know who potentially stole them?

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call PC Simon Morfitt on 07584113573 or PS Scott Sarson on 07775007412.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800555111.

You can also message the Sheffield North East NHP on their Facebook page here.