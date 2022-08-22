News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Police appeal to trace man in connection with town centre burgaries

Police today issued an appeal for a man, Jan Sandor, in connection with a string of burglaries in Sheffield city centre.

By David Kessen
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:55 pm

Officers in the city say they are wanting to trace Mr Sandor, aged 37, of Fir Vale, and have issued a picture of him to try to track him down.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire Police crime statistics: Burglary, robbery and theft down but dr...

They said in a statement: “Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Jan Sandor. It is reported that between 15 and 28 June 2022, there were six burglaries and one theft at homes and shops in the city centre.

Police today issued an appeal for Jan Sandor, aged 37, of Fir Vale, described as ‘wanted’ in connection with a string of burglaries in Sheffield city centre.

Most Popular

“Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Sandor recently or knows where he may be staying.”

Contact police on their online live chat, their online portal – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ – or by calling 101. Quote incident number 31 of 14 June 2022 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymousely via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling 0800 555 111.