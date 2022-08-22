Police appeal to trace man in connection with town centre burgaries
Police today issued an appeal for a man, Jan Sandor, in connection with a string of burglaries in Sheffield city centre.
Officers in the city say they are wanting to trace Mr Sandor, aged 37, of Fir Vale, and have issued a picture of him to try to track him down.
They said in a statement: “Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Jan Sandor. It is reported that between 15 and 28 June 2022, there were six burglaries and one theft at homes and shops in the city centre.
“Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Sandor recently or knows where he may be staying.”
Contact police on their online live chat, their online portal – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ – or by calling 101. Quote incident number 31 of 14 June 2022 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymousely via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling 0800 555 111.