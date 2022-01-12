Police appeal to identify man after Killamarsh burglary
Police are appealing to anyone who may be able to identify the pictured man as part of their investigation into a recent burglary in North Derbyshire.
The incident happened on Monday, December 6 at approximately 11.15pm at a house in Holme Meadows, Killamarsh.
The owners returned home to find their rear patio door and windows smashed and realised a bracelet and a security camera were taken.
Officers have exhausted other lines of enquiries and are now appealing to the public in identifying the person in the image, who may be able to help with the investigation. While the image does not give a clear view of their face, they hope someone may recognise the clothing.
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 21*710466 in any correspondence.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101.