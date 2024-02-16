Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police officers are trying to identify a man who is believed to have suffered a medical episode while out running in the Wickersley area of Rotherham this morning (February 16).

It is believed the runner, possibly aged between 70 and 80, suffered a medical episode at 9.45am on Wood Lane. He has been taken to hospital.

The man is described as white and of slim build. He is described as wearing running clothing consisting of dark leggings, a yellow fluorescent jacket, a beanie hat and white trainers. He was carrying no identification or keys.

After carrying out initial enquiries in the local area, police say they have been unable to identify the man or trace his family.