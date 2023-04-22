Police have revealed they are concerned about the welfare of a boy linked to Sheffield who has been missing for five days.

Police officers have issued a new appeal to help find missing 12-year-old Ryan was last seen on Monday, April 17, and is known to have links to Sheffield.

The schoolboy is from Hemel Hempstead, and Hertfordshire Constabulary are leading the search.

Ryan is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, and has short brown hair. He was last seen at around 3.15pm on Monday afternoon wearing black jogging bottoms, a black Nike jumper/hoodie with green ticks, and black trainers.

A spokesperson said: “Our enquiries have led us to believe that Ryan may have travelled to the Slough area of Berkshire. We're continuing to do all we can to trace him to ensure that he is okay.

“He also has links to Sheffield in South Yorkshire.”