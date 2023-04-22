News you can trust since 1887
Police appeal to find boy, 12, missing for five days with links to Sheffield

Police have revealed they are concerned about the welfare of a boy linked to Sheffield who has been missing for five days.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:34 BST

Police officers have issued a new appeal to help find missing 12-year-old Ryan was last seen on Monday, April 17, and is known to have links to Sheffield.

The schoolboy is from Hemel Hempstead, and Hertfordshire Constabulary are leading the search.

Ryan is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, and has short brown hair. He was last seen at around 3.15pm on Monday afternoon wearing black jogging bottoms, a black Nike jumper/hoodie with green ticks, and black trainers.

Ryan, aged 12, has been missing from Hemel Hempstead since Monday, and is known to have links to Sheffield.

A spokesperson said: “Our enquiries have led us to believe that Ryan may have travelled to the Slough area of Berkshire. We're continuing to do all we can to trace him to ensure that he is okay.

“He also has links to Sheffield in South Yorkshire.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting ISR 825 of April 17, or alternatively to call 999 if you believe you are with Ryan, or have seen him in the last few moments.