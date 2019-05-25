Police appeal over missing 10-year-old girl from Chesterfield
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 10-year-old girl from Chesterfield.
By Danielle Andrews
Saturday, 25 May, 2019, 12:49
Ellie Johnson was last seen on Friday, May 24 at 3pm in Chesterfield.
She is described as white, 4ft tall with shoulder length blonde hair.
She was wearing an England coat in blue, Karrimor yellow, black and blue jeans, blue pumps and was riding a scooter.
Anyone that has seen her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 862 of May 24.