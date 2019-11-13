Police appeal for information on man missing from Sheffield

Anthony Richmond.

Anthony Richmond, 62, who is from West Yorkshire, has been working in Sheffield and was last seen on Monday (November 11) at around 8.50pm on Greenland Road.

He is described as around 6ft and slim with grey thinning hair. He is known to always wear a flat cap and has a grey goatee beard.

Anthony was last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue work trousers with a reflective strip on them.

Anthony also has links to North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...