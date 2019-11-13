Police appeal for information on man missing from Sheffield
Officers are asking for help in finding a man who was last seen in the Darnall area of Sheffield two days ago.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 4:23 pm
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 5:01 pm
Anthony Richmond, 62, who is from West Yorkshire, has been working in Sheffield and was last seen on Monday (November 11) at around 8.50pm on Greenland Road.
He is described as around 6ft and slim with grey thinning hair. He is known to always wear a flat cap and has a grey goatee beard.
Anthony was last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue work trousers with a reflective strip on them.
Anthony also has links to North Yorkshire.
If you have seen Anthony or know where he might be, contact 101 quoting incident number 808 of 12 November.