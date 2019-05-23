Police appeal for witnesses after Spital Hill shooting
Detectives investigating a shooting in the Spital Hill area of Sheffield last weekend have made a fresh appeal for witnesses.
Emergency services were called to Spital Lane at around 12.10am last Sunday, May 19 where a 16-year-old boy was found injured.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.
Detective Sergeant John Dimberline said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing following this incident, but I would like to appeal to any witnesses who saw what happened that night to contact us as soon as possible.
“You might see more of our neighbourhood officers in the Burngreave area over the next few days, they are there to carry out reassurance patrols, so if you have any concerns please do speak to them.” If you have any information that might help with the investigation, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 7 of May 19 2019.