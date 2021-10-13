Police appeal for wanted man after South Yorkshire assault allegation

The appeal comes after a woman was assaulted in Swinton, on Friday.

A police statment said: “Officers in Rotherham are appealing for your help to trace wanted man, Michael Roberts.

“Roberts, 30, is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman in Swinton on Friday 10 September."

Police want to speak to Michael Roberts and have appealed for any who knows where he is to contact them

He is described as 6ft 3ins tall and has links to Swinton and Mexborough

Call 101 quoting incident 18 of September 10.