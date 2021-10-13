Police appeal for wanted man after South Yorkshire assault allegation
Police want to speak to a man in connection with an assault in a South Yorkshire village
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 3:07 pm
The appeal comes after a woman was assaulted in Swinton, on Friday.
A police statment said: “Officers in Rotherham are appealing for your help to trace wanted man, Michael Roberts.
“Roberts, 30, is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman in Swinton on Friday 10 September."
He is described as 6ft 3ins tall and has links to Swinton and Mexborough
Call 101 quoting incident 18 of September 10.