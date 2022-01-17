Police appeal for public’s help to find Barnsley teen who’s not been seen for a week
Concern is growing for a teenage boy from Barnsley who has been missing for a week.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:52 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:52 pm
Maurice, 15, was last seen in Hastings Street, Grimethorpe at around noon on January 11 and he’s not been heard or seen since.
Police said they are growing concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, 5ft 7 ins tall with short light brown hair and believed to be wearing grey joggers, a black top and black trainers.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 376 of 11 January.