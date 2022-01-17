Maurice, 15, was last seen in Hastings Street, Grimethorpe at around noon on January 11 and he’s not been heard or seen since.

Police said they are growing concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 7 ins tall with short light brown hair and believed to be wearing grey joggers, a black top and black trainers.

