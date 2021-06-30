Police appeal for information after Barnsley pub damaged in arson attempt
Police are appealing for information after a pub in Barnsley was damaged in the early hours of Thursday last week.
It is reported that at around 2:50am on June 24, the victim was awoken by fire alarms at the Eastfield Arms in Bar Lane, Staincross.
On entering the premises, he discovered that a window had been smashed and a bottle believed to be filled with accelerant alight on the floor. The victim was able to extinguish the fire before it could take hold.
Police attended the scene and an investigation has been launched to find those responsible.
Officers are now appealing for information which might help their enquiries.
Those with information are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 113 of 24 June.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.