Police appeal for information after Barnsley pub damaged in arson attempt

It is reported that at around 2:50am on June 24, the victim was awoken by fire alarms at the Eastfield Arms in Bar Lane, Staincross.

On entering the premises, he discovered that a window had been smashed and a bottle believed to be filled with accelerant alight on the floor. The victim was able to extinguish the fire before it could take hold.

Police attended the scene and an investigation has been launched to find those responsible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastfield Arms in Bar Lane

Officers are now appealing for information which might help their enquiries.

Those with information are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 113 of 24 June.