Springwood Hotel Sheffield: Police appeal for information about derelict pub fire on New Year's Day in Manor
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue believe the fire was started deliberately.
Firefighters attended a derelict pub in the Manor area of Sheffield on New Year's Day, which they believe was started deliberately.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage relating to the incident, which took place at Springwood Hotel on Hastilar Road, Sheffield, at around 12:45pm.
Firefighters from Parkway, Birley and Central stations attended the "derelict building fire" for almost two hours, leaving at 2:25pm.
You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 626 of 1 January when you get in touch.
You can do this anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or through an online form.