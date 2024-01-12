South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue believe the fire was started deliberately.

Firefighters attended a derelict pub in the Manor area of Sheffield on New Year's Day, which they believe was started deliberately.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage relating to the incident, which took place at Springwood Hotel on Hastilar Road, Sheffield, at around 12:45pm.

Firefighters from Parkway, Birley and Central stations attended the "derelict building fire" for almost two hours, leaving at 2:25pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue believes the fire was started deliberately.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 626 of 1 January when you get in touch.