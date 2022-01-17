Police appeal for help to find missing Sheffield woman
Police are appealing for help to find a Sheffield woman, who has been missing since Monday afternoon.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:54 pm
South Yorkshire Police said 55-year-old Jane is missing from the Beighton area of Sheffield where she was last seen at around midday today.
Officers are now becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Jane is around 5ft 2inchs tall with short mousey brown hair.
Those with information about whereabouts of Jane are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 470 of 17 January 2022.