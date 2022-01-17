South Yorkshire Police said 55-year-old Jane is missing from the Beighton area of Sheffield where she was last seen at around midday today.

Officers are now becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jane is around 5ft 2inchs tall with short mousey brown hair.

