Police appeal for help to find missing Sheffield man who vanished from Oughtibridge home

A police search has been mounted for a missing Sheffield man who vanished yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 13th December 2021, 9:12 am

The 37-year-old, identified only as Jack, has not been seen since around 3pm on Sunday, December 12, when he left his home in the Oughtibridge area of Sheffield.

Jack is white, 5ft 6ins tall and has short, mousy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue puffer style coat, blue top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white stripes.

Jack has been reported missing. South Yorkshire Police officers are helping to search for him.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 554 of December 12.