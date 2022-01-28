Police appeal for help to find man following assault outside Sheffield pub in December
A man is wanted following an assault in Sheffield city centre last December.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 6:45 pm
It is reported that on 10 December 2021 at around 10:40pm, the victim, a 42-year-old man, was outside the Bessemer pub in Leopold Street when a man approached him and assaulted him.
Since the incident, extensive enquiries have been undertaken to locate the man.
The police have now released the CCTV image of the man they believe could assist with their enquiries.
Those with information can call 101 quoting incident number 1079 of 10 December.