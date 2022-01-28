Police appeal for help to find man following assault outside Sheffield pub in December

The man who allegedly assaulted his victim outside a Sheffield pub on Leopold Street in the city centre was captured on CCTV. Have you seen him?

It is reported that on 10 December 2021 at around 10:40pm, the victim, a 42-year-old man, was outside the Bessemer pub in Leopold Street when a man approached him and assaulted him.

Since the incident, extensive enquiries have been undertaken to locate the man.

The police have now released the CCTV image of the man they believe could assist with their enquiries.