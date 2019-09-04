Police appeal for help in identifying man following burglary in Doncaster
Police officers have appealed for information to help identify a man following a burglary in Doncaster last July.
In a statement, the police said the incident took place on July 21 between midnight and 4am when an offender gained entry to a property on Frinkle Street in Thorne.
It is reported that the victim had their wallet and a bank card taken.
It is then believed that the offender used the bank card at 4:14am and 4:17am at stores on Thorne Road.
A total of £500 was taken from the cash machine.
"Officers are keen to speak to the man in the images, as they believe he holds information in connection to the incident," said the police.
Those who recognise the man or have any information are advised to call 101 quoting incident number 276 of July 21, 2019.